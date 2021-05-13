Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did the group reevaluate their own racial biases?

That was the plan on A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 13 in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

Meanwhile, Rome had a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change.

Elsewhere, Delilah continued with her new outlook on life, and it didn't sit well with everyone else.

