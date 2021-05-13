Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did the group reevaluate their own racial biases?

That was the plan on A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 13 in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.

Back From Rehab - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Rome had a candid conversation with his father about how to effect change.

Elsewhere, Delilah continued with her new outlook on life, and it didn't sit well with everyone else.

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 13 Online

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Rome: You understand that this isn't my protest right?
Gary: Uh, yeah. Yeah, that's why we're going.
Rome: Well, please tell me you get that this is work that we all need to do, so you need to do more than hitting up your Black friend so you can be their plus one, Gary.
Gary: Uh, yeah. I'm just trying to help.
Rome: And the last time you tried to help, I ended up in the back of a police car.

Tyrell: Well, I think the people in charge need to see that our lives matter from as many people as possible. I read an article about George Floyd's daughter. Her mom is trying to figure out how to tell her how he died. I mean, how do you explain that to a seven-year-old?
Rome: Six. His daughter is six.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 13

