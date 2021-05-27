Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Can Eddie still be a good father?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 15, battle lines were drawn when Katherine aired her thoughts on her husband's parenting abilities.

Unfortunately for Eddie, many of his friends sided with Katherine.

Meanwhile, Sophie searched for answers following what happened to her.

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.