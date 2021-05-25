Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Why did Grace skip her own college graduation?

On All American Season 3 Episode 13, Spencer and Olivia joined forces to throw her a surprise party. 

Olivia's Mother in Trouble - All American Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Billy grew concerned about his players when it came to college recruitment. 

What did he do to even the odds?

Elsewhere, Coop found herself ina. tough spot with Layla.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

All American Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Oh. You guys are famous.

Dillon [to Spencer and Olivia]

Spencer: Oh, we celebrating.
Dillon: Most definitely.

All American Season 3 Episode 13

All American Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

New Graduate - All American Season 3 Episode 13
Proud of Mother - All American Season 3 Episode 13
In a Tough Spot - All American Season 3 Episode 13
Difficult Client - All American Season 3 Episode 13
Seeking Recruiters - All American Season 3 Episode 13
Helping Spencer - All American Season 3 Episode 13
