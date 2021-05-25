Watch All American Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Why did Grace skip her own college graduation?

On All American Season 3 Episode 13, Spencer and Olivia joined forces to throw her a surprise party.

Meanwhile, Billy grew concerned about his players when it came to college recruitment.

What did he do to even the odds?

Elsewhere, Coop found herself ina. tough spot with Layla.

Use the video above to watch All American online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.