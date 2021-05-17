Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 14

What did Batwoman do about the Snakebite addicts?

A new group of criminals descended on the city on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 14, and things took a devastating turn.

Was there a way out of this mess?

Meanwhile, Alice relished in the fact that Kate Kane was alive, but did she try to kill her sister again?

Watch Batwoman Season 2 Episode 14 Online

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Ryan: How did Kate date?
Luke: Terribly. Why do you think she was so broody all the time?

Roman: You've earned your freedom. Go.
Alice: I think I should stay. Y'know, Make sure the skin sticks to the musculature. I wouldn't want dear... Circe to prune.

