Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 14

What did Batwoman do about the Snakebite addicts?

A new group of criminals descended on the city on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 14, and things took a devastating turn.

Was there a way out of this mess?

Meanwhile, Alice relished in the fact that Kate Kane was alive, but did she try to kill her sister again?

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.