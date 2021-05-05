Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 14

Did Cassie, Jenny, Jerrie, and Lindor survive?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14, the motel was reduced to rubble and they had to find out who was responsible.

With the Kleinasser family imploding after recent events, Cheyenne seized an opportunity to shift things in her favor.

Elsewhere, Ronald's latest murder left him at large and other people in hot pursuit.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14 Quotes

Mark: We'll get him.
Cassie: Yeah. Is this another one of your manifestations?
Mark: No. He'll slip up.
Cassie: Please stop saying that. Slipping up means somebody else dies.

Horst: I am putting my boy in the ground tomorrow. You need to give me some time to figure this out.
Sheriff Wagy: Ain't nothing to figure out, Horst. This is where I get off. I can't protect ya.

Talking In The Woods - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14
Looking Around - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14
Saying Goodbye - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14
Knee Deep - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14
Sheriff Wagy - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14
Horst Hides - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 14
