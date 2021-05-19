Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 16

How did it all end for Ronald?

He was cornered on Big Sky Season 1 Episode 16, while the others tried to escape the Kleinasser family.

Meanwhile, the traffickers arrived in Montana, determined to take down Cassie and Jenny for botching their mission.

Did both of the women live another day?

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.