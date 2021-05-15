Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 11 Episode 15

Who is Joe Hill?

On Blue Bloods Season 11 Episode 15, shockwaves ripped through the family when it emerged that there was a new addition to the family.

But there was a surprising development when the family learned he was working undercover for the ATF.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family stepped in to help one of their own.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.