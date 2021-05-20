Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 15

at .

Did Kidd find a place in the team?

After a string of mishaps, Severide and Casey tried to find the best fit for her on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15.

Cruz respond - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15

Unfortunately, it was not an easy task for any of them.

Meanwhile, Ritter, Gallo, and Violet planned an event for Mouch.

What did they celebrate in the end?

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15 Quotes

Violet: I’ve been meaning to ask, how are things with Grainger. I haven’t seen him at Molly’s in a while.
Brett: Uh, yeah, we broke up.
Violet: Oh, I’m sorry to hear that.
Brett: Greg is a great guy. It had nothing to do with him. I’m the problem, looking for something I can never have.
Violet: What makes you so sure you can’t? From what I’ve seen you already do. I picked up on it the day I got to 51. You and Casey, the way you are with each other, it’s kind of undeniable.

Severide: I’ve been rethinking things.
Casey: How do you mean?
Severide: This marriage idea, maybe it’s not the best move.
Casey: That’s just the nerves talking.
Severide: No, I’m talking about something she said when we first got together. She wanted to lay it all out there, so she brought up her marriage. She said, ‘I’ll never do it again because I don’t want to be in a situation where I can’t just leave.’
Casey: That was a long time ago. I’m not gonna fight you. I get where you’re coming from.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15 Photos

Mouch responds - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15
Cruz respond - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15
Boden side - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15
Brett treat - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15
Cruz stern - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15
Kidd fit - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15
  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Chicago Fire Season 9
  3. Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15
  4. Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 15