Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 15

Did Kidd find a place in the team?

After a string of mishaps, Severide and Casey tried to find the best fit for her on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 15.

Unfortunately, it was not an easy task for any of them.

Meanwhile, Ritter, Gallo, and Violet planned an event for Mouch.

What did they celebrate in the end?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.