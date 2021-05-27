Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 9 Episode 16

at .

Who unmasked the identity of the mysterious stranger?

After some exciting news on Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16, Firehouse 51 had to seek some big answers about what was happening in town.

Brettsey - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16

Meanwhile, a shocking call pushed Severide to his limit.

Who was it from and why did it shock him to the core?

Watch Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Fire online right here via TV Fanatic.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16 Quotes

OK, I have spring cleaning assignments. Apparatus floor, Capp, Tony. Gallo, Ritter, you guys clean the kitchen, and I want it spotless. And cleaning out the storage closet is my fiancée.

Severide

Casey: I think Uncle Jake was sending me a message: Don’t wait around like I did. Get out there and live. I told Brett how I feel, just laid it all out there
Severide: Yeah, and…
Casey: And nothing yet. I think I gave her a lot to think about.
Severide: So you wait.
Casey: Yeah, all I can do. Anyway, speaking of get out there and live, I saw the way you and Kidd were looking at each other.
Severide: I might have done something.
Casey: I knew it. I’m proud of you, brother.

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16

Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16 Photos

Casey aftermath - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16
Brettsey - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16
Violet response - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16
Gallo response - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16
Casey response - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16
Brett response - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 16
