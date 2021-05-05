Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 4

at .

Did Kate manage to prove she was not a villain?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4, the lawsuit emerged and Kate had to build a defense.

Trapped - Wide - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4

In doing so, she went on a mission to find a friend in an unlikely place.

Meanwhile, the annual Wallis hunting trip became the setting for an important first meeting.

What did we learn?

Watch Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Kate: Jeanette’s been preparing and building her case in secret for months.
Joy: Yeah, like a venomous snake!
Kate: She’s smart to do that. Sociopathic and no conscious or soul … but smart. Lucky for us, I’m smarter. And I don’t go hunting without arming up first. So, I am asking, how do I prepare?

Mallory: Can I confess something?
Kate: Sure.
Mallory: I used to really dislike you, like A LOT.
Kate: I don’t hear that very often.
Mallory: Yeah, I’m starting to get why.

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Trapped - Tall - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4
Trapped - Wide - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4
The Lawsuit - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4
Trapped - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4
  1. Cruel Summer
  2. Cruel Summer Season 1
  3. Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 4
  4. Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 4