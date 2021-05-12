Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Kate and Jeannette finally find a way to put the past behind them?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5, the two teens met up at the County Fair, but they were going in very different directions.

As the lawsuit intensified, Jeannette made a decision that could take her away from the city.

Meanwhile, the parents continued to bicker as different sides came out to play.

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.