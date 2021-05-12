Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Kate and Jeannette finally find a way to put the past behind them?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5, the two teens met up at the County Fair, but they were going in very different directions.

Losing It All - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5

As the lawsuit intensified, Jeannette made a decision that could take her away from the city.

Meanwhile, the parents continued to bicker as different sides came out to play.

Watch Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Jamie: What about Jeanette? I didn’t kiss her … since before. I promise you.
Kate: I want to believe you, but…
Jamie: You can believe me! I don’t know what you’ve heard, but I’m telling you right here…
Kate: I didn’t hear anything, I followed you that night!
Jamie What?
Kate: I saw you with my own eyes.

Greg: Being on your side cost me my job, my reputation, my family as I once knew it. I bet it will probably cost me this house too.
Jeanette: So, that’s a yes?
Greg: If anyone asks, you were the perfect daughter. Your first word was “Dada” and you wouldn’t hurt a fly.
Jeanette: Thank you.
Greg: That I know of.
[He drinks a beer]

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Unlikely Allies - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5
Losing It All - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5
Humble Pie - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5
Public Enemy - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5
Turner Siblings - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5
Mirror Mirror - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5
  1. Cruel Summer
  2. Cruel Summer Season 1
  3. Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 5
  4. Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 5