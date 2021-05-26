Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Kate reveal the truth?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7, the teenager realized that a long-held secret could change the public perception of her. 

Who Is Annabelle? - Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7

As her day in court loomed, she had to make a risky decision. 

Meanwhile, Joy tried to convince Kate to go on a TV show to speak about her experience. 

Elsewhere, Jeanette had a plan to court public opinion in her favor. 

Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7 Quotes

Jamie: I’m planning on getting Kate a promise ring for her birthday.
Rod: That’s a pretty big commitment at 16.

Kate: Why isn’t she running faster?
Ashley: Because she’s running in heels.
Kate: No, she’s … run faster! He’s gaining on you! He’s gaining on you! Go, run! He’s gonna get you! Run!

