Watch Cruel Summer Online: Season 1 Episode 7

Did Kate reveal the truth?

On Cruel Summer Season 1 Episode 7, the teenager realized that a long-held secret could change the public perception of her.

As her day in court loomed, she had to make a risky decision.

Meanwhile, Joy tried to convince Kate to go on a TV show to speak about her experience.

Elsewhere, Jeanette had a plan to court public opinion in her favor.

Use the video above to watch Cruel Summer online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.