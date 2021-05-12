Watch FBI Online: Season 3 Episode 13

What was Scola lying about?

On FBI Season 3 Episode 13, the team learned more details as the financial details of the case unfolded.

Meanwhile, the CEO of a major brokerage firm was shot and killed while surrounded by protesters.

The team delved into which members of the team had the most to lose.

Who planned the killing?

Use the video above to watch FBI online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.