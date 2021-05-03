Watch Good Girls Online: Season 4 Episode 7

Did Beth do the right thing?

On Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7, Ruby and Annie grew frustrated with Beth when she shut them out of the conversations with Rio.

Rio Waits - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Rio asked Beth to recruit a new team member because they needed someone else to lead the charge for a while.

Elsewhere, Stan questioned Beth's motives when new intel changed what they thought they knew.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7 Quotes

Rio: So, dinner was fun. Yeah?
Beth: Parts of it.

Stan: Beth can't be apart of this.
Ruby: Okay.
Stan: I mean she makes everything about her.
Ruby: You're right.
Stan: No, I don't think you're hearing what I'm saying.
Ruby: I am.
Stan: She does whatever she wants, whenever she wants.
Ruby: I know.
Stan: And the rules don't ever apply.

Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7 Photos

A New Plan - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7
Beth On The Defense - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7
Dave Talks - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7
Annie Listens - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7
Annoyed Ruby - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7
Dave Lectures - Good Girls Season 4 Episode 7
