Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 3

at .

Did Claire's due date arrive without any complications?

On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3, Cassie embarked on a trip down memory lane when she learned more about the child's abilities.

Meeting Abigail - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Cassie prepared for Grace's arrival, but she worried there would be some hurdles they would have to work through.

How did it all work out in the end?

Watch Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Witch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Quotes

Martha: I'm scheduling you for a physical.
Tom: No, Martha!
Martha: I don't think I've ever heard you string those two words together before.

Stephanie: Silver lining. I wouldn't have her if I had gone there.
Martha: Well, I for one couldn't imagine Middleton without the bistro.
Abigail: Can you imagine it without my flower shop?
Martha: I'm hoping that's a hypothetical.

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3

Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3 Photos

Scrying for Grace - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3
Meeting Abigail - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3
Counseling Adam - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3
Claire Day - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3
Getting Together for Claire Day - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3
Cassie Commiserates - Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3
  1. Good Witch
  2. Good Witch Season 7
  3. Good Witch Season 7 Episode 3
  4. Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 3