Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 15

How did it all end for Jackson Avery?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15, the surgeon returned to the hospital for the last time.

Jackson's Proposal to April - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

In doing so, he told everyone about his plan to move on.

Meanwhile, Koracick and Levi worked together to save a pregnant woman's grandfather as she went into labor.

Watch Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15 Online

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15 Quotes

So you're going to fulfill this new leadership position from Boston? Not here, where you work for me?

Bailey

Bailey: DeLuca took such good care of her.
Richard: We need to tell her about DeLuca.
Bailey: I wish he could see this.
Richard: Maybe he can.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 15

