Watch Last Man Standing Online: Season 9 Episode 20

How did it all end for the Baxter family?

On Last Man Standing Season 9 Episode 20, Mike taught Kristin about work/life balance as he weighed up an important move.

Meanwhile, Ed asked Kyle how to get into heaven, leading to a wild turn of events.

Elsewhere, Mike's beloved truck went missing and everyone worried someone close to them had stolen it.

