Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did Stabler lose his job?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 5, a failed drug bust threatened his career.

Another Accidental Death - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 4

Who wanted to help him?

Meanwhile, Bell was forced to choose between the job and her family.

Elsewhere, an unexpected visitor left Gina at an impasse.

What did she learn?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Angela: Seems this is becoming a regular thing.
Stabler: Yeah. I was just, um...
Angela: Hmm?
Stabler: That's a lie.

Benson: You let them think that you could have saved that man's life and I stopped you?
Stabler: I don't know what they told you in there, but I made it clear that if I had gotten out of that car I would have been a dead man, and you saved my ass. By the way you're welcome.

