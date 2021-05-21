Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Did Wheatley get caught?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6, Wheatley finalized plans with a new client, but Stabler was on to him.

Potential Double Agent - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Richie took a big step in joining a new client, but it threatened to change the dynamic of the family business.

After finding out the truth about Kathy's death, Elliot spiraled out of control.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: Organized Crime online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

No more duffel bags full of cash for these goombas, excuse me, gazones. It's all online, encrypted, and untraceable.

Wheatley

Stabler: Okay, we're here. Now what?
Izak: You're gonna thank me.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Steve Harris Guest Stars - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6
Stabler Closes In - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6
Richie Takes a Big Step - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6
In a Hard Place - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6
Is Morales Trustworthy? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6
Who's the Mole? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6
  1. Law & Order: Organized Crime
  2. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1
  3. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 1 Episode 6