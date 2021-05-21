Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 14

at .

Who returned?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14, Benson and the team revisited an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention was released after his 18th birthday.

Interrogating a Drug Dealer - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 13

With the case threatening to bring back old enemies, they had to make sure to cover all their bases.

Elsewhere, a surprising message from Elliot brought him back in Olivia's orbit.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14 Quotes

Jessie: Look what I got!
Rollins: You found that? Maybe we should leave it for the other kids.
Jesse: A nice man gave it to me.
Rollins: What man? Someone's daddy?
Jessie: No.
Rollins: Point him out to me.
Jessie: He's gone now. But please can I keep her? He said her name is Snowball.

Kat: What the hell happened here?
Finn: We're dealing with a psycho.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14 Photos

Carisi Protects Rollins - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14
Watching Rollins - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14
Kat vs a Psychopath - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14
Preying on the Vulnerable - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14
Girl In Danger - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14
Dealing With a Dangerous Situation - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 22
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 14