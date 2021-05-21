Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 14

Who returned?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14, Benson and the team revisited an old case when a child sent to juvenile detention was released after his 18th birthday.

With the case threatening to bring back old enemies, they had to make sure to cover all their bases.

Elsewhere, a surprising message from Elliot brought him back in Olivia's orbit.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.