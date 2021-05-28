Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 15

Did Benson get the answers?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15, Garland asked the leader of the team to investigate an unusual domestic violence case when his neighbor was found injured.

With the case getting media attention, Benson had to plot her next move wisely.

Meanwhile, Carisi and Rollins took a major step forward in their career.

