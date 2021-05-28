Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 22 Episode 15

Did Benson get the answers?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15, Garland asked the leader of the team to investigate an unusual domestic violence case when his neighbor was found injured.

Watching Rollins - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 14

With the case getting media attention, Benson had to plot her next move wisely.

Meanwhile, Carisi and Rollins took a major step forward in their career.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15 Online

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15 Quotes

I appreciate your concern. Nothing happened. There is no there here.

Andy

Doctor: Did he tell you how he got injured?
Garland: No, he was unconscious.
Doctor: He said he fell down some stairs.
Garland: And you think that's a cover?
Doctor: Without breaking confidentiality, I think you should have Captain Benson talk to him.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 15

