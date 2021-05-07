Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Was it the end of the prison world?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 11, things took a deadly turn when Hope realized there was a way to trap Malivore in the prison world.

As Landon pondered his future, he had to weigh up whether he wanted to stay at the Salvatore School following a string of intense encounters about his status.

Elsewhere, Alaric realized he had to work with someone he hated to save everyone at the school.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.