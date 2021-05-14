Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 12

What happened to Landon?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 12, Hope went on a mission to learn more about who was inside Landon's body.

Cleo Talks - Legacies Season 3 Episode 11

Armed with her full abilities, she was pushed to the limit when she confronted him.

Meanwhile, Alaric had to work with a face from the past on a mission to get some answers about some of his students.

How did it all play out?

Legacies Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Everything you remember about Landon has been imbued into my being, and my very being is made from his remains.

Landon

Do you even lift, bro?

Hope

MG Worries - Legacies Season 3 Episode 12
Ethan Wants to Die - Legacies Season 3 Episode 12
Faux Landon Rises - Legacies Season 3 Episode 12
