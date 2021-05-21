Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 13

at .

Did Kaleb and Josie make the right call?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 13, Alaric confided in the students about what happened with Cleo.

Ethan Wants to Die - Legacies Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Hope learned more about the faux Landon and what his arrival could mean for the school.

Elsewhere, Lizzie tried to get to the root of Cleo's anger.

Watch Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

There is no need for me to inspire the solution that will destroy Malivore, You already have it. Hope Mikaelson must die.

Cleo

He was hungry and desperate by design.

Malivore

Legacies Season 3 Episode 13

Legacies Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

A New Weapon - Legacies Season 3 Episode 13
Hope Needs to Know - Legacies Season 3 Episode 13
Landon Seeks Help - Legacies Season 3 Episode 13
Hope is Shocked - Legacies Season 3 Episode 13
Kaleb Seeks Answers - Legacies Season 3 Episode 13
Cleo Tells All - Legacies Season 3 Episode 13
  1. Legacies
  2. Legacies Season 3
  3. Legacies Season 3 Episode 13
  4. Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 13