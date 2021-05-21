Watch Legacies Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did Kaleb and Josie make the right call?

On Legacies Season 3 Episode 13, Alaric confided in the students about what happened with Cleo.

Meanwhile, Hope learned more about the faux Landon and what his arrival could mean for the school.

Elsewhere, Lizzie tried to get to the root of Cleo's anger.

Use the video above to watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.