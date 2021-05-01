Watch MacGyver Online: Season 5 Episode 15

How did it all end for Mac and the gang?

On MacGyver Season 5 Episode 15, Mac and Riley went missing and woke up 24 hours later in a cornfield.

They had no memory of what happened, but they had to unravel a deadly mystery before it was too late.

With nanotrackers in their bodies, Mac made a daring attempt to save their lives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.