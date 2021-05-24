Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 18

What did Hetty have to say about the team?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18, the former leader of the team returned, and she was armed with some vital information about the future. 

Stalker Returns - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 17

Meanwhile, the NCIS investigated the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip. 

Elsewhere, Beal made Nell an interesting offer after a change at the helm of the team. 

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18 Quotes

Nell: I'm not comfortable with this.
Kilbride: We're not running a spa here, Miss Jones.

Deeks: Seriously, you're kidnapping me on a public beach?
Igor [Shouting]: Does anyone care if we kidnap him on a public beach?

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18 Photos

Back in Black - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18
Welcome Hug - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18
Who Shot the Dolphin? - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18
Seeking Dolphin's Attacker - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18
Eric's Offer - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18
Leading the Hunt - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 18
