Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 16

Was Bishop a villain?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 16, the NCIS Special Agent was implicated in an old NSA leak that made everyone question her place in the team. 

Sifting the Evidence - NCIS Season 18 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Gibbs and Marcie realized the killer they were tracking could be onto them. 

With danger lurking around every corner, they had to make a plan of attack to get the result they wanted. 

Marcie: If it makes you feel any better, the boat's not done yet.
Gibbs: What?
Marcie: It's bad luck to launch a boat without a name.

McGee: These two?
Bishop: Dead.
Torres: They sure the hell are.

Visiting Agent - NCIS Season 18 Episode 16
Maybe in Trouble - NCIS Season 18 Episode 16
Finishing Touches - NCIS Season 18 Episode 16
Investigation Interrupted - NCIS Season 18 Episode 16
Bishop Implicated - NCIS Season 18 Episode 16
Worried About Bishop - NCIS Season 18 Episode 16
