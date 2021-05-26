Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 16

Was Bishop a villain?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 16, the NCIS Special Agent was implicated in an old NSA leak that made everyone question her place in the team.

Meanwhile, Gibbs and Marcie realized the killer they were tracking could be onto them.

With danger lurking around every corner, they had to make a plan of attack to get the result they wanted.

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.