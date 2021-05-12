Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Did the team manage to find the serial killer before it was too late?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12, the search intensified, causing U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz to kick him off the case.

Malcolm's Conflicted Feelings - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12

However, Malcolm didn't back down, leading to an explosive turn of events.

Meanwhile, Jessica had a theory about why her ex-husband had some allies.

What did she learn?

Watch Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Malcolm: This doesn't mean we can't run a parallel investigation.
Gil: That's exactly what it means.
Malcolm: Gil, please! You know how much I need this.
Dani: Stop! I am scared. You barely made it through the last manhunt. You're not going to survive this one.
Gil: Go home, Malcolm. I'm not ordering you. I'm begging you.

Malcolm: I can't live like this, knowing he's out there somewhere. He could come for me anytime.
Dani: That's not what scares you. What scares you is living the rest of your life without your father.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Malcolm at the Storage Facility - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12
Malcolm's Conflicted Feelings - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12
Whitly Sibs Investigate - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12
Mal and Cap - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12
Malcolm Confronts Capshaw - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12
Malcolm in Red Glow - tall - Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12
  1. Prodigal Son
  2. Prodigal Son Season 2
  3. Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12
  4. Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 12