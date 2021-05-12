Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did the team manage to find the serial killer before it was too late?

On Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12, the search intensified, causing U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz to kick him off the case.

However, Malcolm didn't back down, leading to an explosive turn of events.

Meanwhile, Jessica had a theory about why her ex-husband had some allies.

What did she learn?

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.