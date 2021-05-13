Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did the team manage to prove the naysayers wrong?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 14, Bravo Team was told to infiltrate a Boko Haram camp to rescue an American hostage.

Unsuccessful Mission - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 13

The big issue was they had also had to hack the data network of the camp.

With little to go on, they had to make a call about how to complete the mission.

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

They split the enemy in half. We need to move right now.

Jason

I thought you were the Bravo whisperer now.

Ray [to Jason]

