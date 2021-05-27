Watch SEAL Team Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Was it really the end of Bravo Team?

On SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16, a surprising truth rocked the team beyond repair.

Riding Into Battle - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16

With Jason's future in question, everyone else started to ponder whether there was a future as a unit.

Meanwhile, Clay came to a stunning realization about someone close to him.

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

[Full Metal] gave his life for ours.

Clay

I'm going to kit up. You need all the guns you can get.

Soto [to Jason]

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16 Photos

Bravo Changing - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16
Riding Into Battle - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16
Leader Facing Change - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16
Sonny's Daughter - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16
Changes on the Horizon - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16
Under Heavy Fire - SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 16
