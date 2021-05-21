Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Ben finally get the clarity he needed?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14, Bailey stepped in to make sure he dealt with his health issues.

Meanwhile, Jack and Inara tried to help their neighbor out of a harrowing situation.

Elsewhere, Carina and Maya made a devastating call on the future of their relationship.

