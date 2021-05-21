Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Ben finally get the clarity he needed?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14, Bailey stepped in to make sure he dealt with his health issues.

Meanwhile, Jack and Inara tried to help their neighbor out of a harrowing situation.

Elsewhere, Carina and Maya made a devastating call on the future of their relationship.

Watch Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14 Online

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14 Quotes

Inara: It’s kinda weird, right?
Jack: Wait, what?
Inara: The quiet. No one’s sick. No one’s in crisis. We’re just fine.
Jack: Yeah, that’s a first for us.
Inara: It’s nice.
Jack: Yeah, should we watch a movie or something?
Inara: We haven’t had childcare since we became a couple, so no, no, I would very much not like to watch a movie.

Maya: I should be running home, wanting to soak up every last minute with her…
Andy: But, it sucks. As someone who recently weathered a separation from the one she loves, I wish I could say it won’t suck, but it will.
Maya: Oh, so inspiring. Thank you. I keep thinking maybe I should just propose, and then she won’t have to leave.
Andy: Well, um, as someone who also recently got married super-fast, it’s not the solution to your problems. You two are meant to be. You’ll get through this. Now go home and soak up every minute.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14

