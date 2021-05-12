Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Season 11 Episode 20

Did Ashley manage to move away from her past family drama?

On Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 20, she was determined to give Bar the right answer.

Meanwhile, Luis finally stepped out of the shadows and asked to meet with his daughter.

What did Bri decide was the best course of action?

Elsewhere, a stressful move threatened to sour Jade's fresh start.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.