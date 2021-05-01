Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 15

Did Red and Dembe agree to work together?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15, the pair were called to a meeting that could help or hinder their friendship.

Liz is Back - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 14

Meanwhile, Townsend was out to prove Liz's loyalty, but it led to one of the wildest scenes in the history of the series.

Elsewhere, the Task Force hatched a plan to steal a Soviert-era cipher machine needed to decrypt coded messages.

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15 Quotes

It's not exactly Little Orphan Annie's decoder ring.

Aram

Elizabeth, don't disappoint me again.

Townsend [to Liz]

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15 Photos

Leaning on Partner - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15
Unexpected Visitor - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15
Under Suspicion - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15
Red's Knowledge - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15
New Tool - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15
Giving Directions - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 15
