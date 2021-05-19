Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 10

Did Iris uncover the truth about Psych?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 10, Iris went on a dangerous mission to get answers.

Team Citizen - The Flash Season 7 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Barry initiated a new training system that could potentially backfire.

Elsewhere, Joe and Cisco made life-altering decisions.

What did they decide was the best course of action?

The Flash Season 7 Episode 10 Quotes

Caitlin: ...you can sense their cells on a quantum level and vice versa.
Cisco: So they can sense one another? That is so damn cute.

You and I have a common enemy. Our father, Barry Allen, rejected me, just like he rejected you. Tell me something...How does that make you feel?

Speed Force

