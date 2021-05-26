Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did Barry and Iris manage to save Central City from a dangerous force?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 11, the couple joined forces to make a daring plan of attack.

Meanwhile, Cisco got some word about a future career opportunity that made him question his place on Team Flash.

Elsewhere, Caitlin tried to put recent events behind her when Killer Frost stopped coming out to play.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.