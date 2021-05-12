Watch The Flash Online: Season 7 Episode 9

at .

Who betrayed Barry?

On The Flash Season 7 Episode 9, the superhero rushed to Timeless Wells for some answers.

Barry - The Flash Season 7 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Iris decided to lead Team Citizen to take down a dangerous road in search of answers.

Elsewhere, Cisco confided his biggest fear to Kamilla, but how did it change their relationship?

Watch The Flash Season 7 Episode 9 Online

The Flash Season 7 Episode 9 Quotes

I'm supposed to protect lives, not destroy them!

Barry

Man, I wish Nash Wells was here. He came up with most of these equations for the ASF machine. I feel like he could crack this easy peasy.

Chester

The Flash Season 7 Episode 9

The Flash Season 7 Episode 9 Photos

