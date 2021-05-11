Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 16

Was Lea okay?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16, Shaun grew concerned when he realized that the pregnancy was not going to be smooth.

After witnessing some signs, his instincts as a medical professional kicked in.

Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews, and Asher disagreed over how to address an elderly patient's wishes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.