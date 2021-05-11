Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 16

at .

Was Lea okay?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16, Shaun grew concerned when he realized that the pregnancy was not going to be smooth.

Glassman Advises Shaun - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 15

After witnessing some signs, his instincts as a medical professional kicked in.

Meanwhile, Dr. Park, Dr. Andrews, and Asher disagreed over how to address an elderly patient's wishes.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16 Quotes

Glassman: Shaun, you gotta relax.
Shaun: No one expecting a baby should relax. There are too many things that could go wrong.
Glassman: Okay, so then after the baby is born you can relax?
Shaun: No, because then it's going to need feeding and being taken care of.
Glassman: Okay, so after it can feed and dress itself...? Are you getting my point here?
Shaun: That I am never going to relax again?

I'm alive? Which one of you bozos did this?

Woman

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16 Photos

Respecting a Patient's Wishes - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16
Difficulty Coping - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16
The Doctors Disagree - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16
An Elderly Patient - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16
Lea's Pregnancy Complications / Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16
Pregnancy Complications / Tall - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16
