Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 17

Did Claire go too far?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17, the hospital was shocked to learn that a celebrity was in the hospital.

Difficulty Coping - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 16

In her pursuit for answers, things took an unexpected turn that put her career in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea navigated a tense time in their relationship.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17 Quotes

Artie: Artie Hill, and I have mild heart failure.
Park: How do you know you have mild heart failure?
Artie: I'm tired and I have palpitations.

Shaun: 10 to 15% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. What happened was not unusual.
Lea: You're right. The best thing to do is for us to get back to normal.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17 Photos

Claire's Painful Realizations - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17
Trying to Move Forward - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17
Glassman Walks Away - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17
Lea's Grief - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17
Park Moves On - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17
Treating Claire's Idol - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 17
