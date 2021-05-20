Watch The Hills: New Beginnings Online: Season 2 Episode 2

Was there hope for Brody and Audrina?

On The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Episode 2, they each entertained new romances, but not with each other.

Meanwhile, Brandon announced he was ready to take his relationship to the next level.

Who helped him plan something epic?

Elsewhere, Heidi and Spencer struggled to agree on expanding their family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.