Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Online: Two Truths and a Lie

What happened between Crystal and Sutton?

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 Episode 2, the housewives had a major blowout that confused the other women.

Meanwhile, Lisa Rinna offered to take the ladies on a trip to somewhere new.

Elsewhere, Kyle wondered why her sister changed her cell phone number without giving her the new one.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.