Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Reunion 1-0

Did Teresa apologize?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 14, Teresa used the analogy about Gia as an excuse not to apologize for the rumors.

Unfortunately, there was another twist in the tale when Andy revealed who actually started the rumor.

Meanwhile, Melissa and Joe were put on the hot seat about their marriage, and whether it was time to move on.

Elsewhere, Dolores refused to define her relationship with David.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.