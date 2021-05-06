Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey Online: Season 11 Episode 12

Who was Teresa hiding from her friends?

On The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 Episode 12, the mystery man was finally revealed.

Which housewives knew who he was for all the wrong reasons?

Meanwhile, Melissa and Joe's arguments continued, but did things change after Joe's health scare?

Elsewhere, Jackie had a surprising conversation with a former nemesis.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.