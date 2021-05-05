Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 12

Did Conrad manage to help Nic?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 12, Nic's due date was fast approaching and Conrad wanted to plan a relaxing day away from the hospital.

Working Together to Save a Life - The Resident Season 4 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Devon stayed by Rose's side as she started her clinical trial, but things took a turn for the worse.

Elsewhere, Kit was under pressure to bring the hospital out of debt.

What did he think was the best foot forward?

The Resident Season 4 Episode 12 Quotes

Dr. Wiely is nowhere near the surgeon you are. I want to learn from the best. You know caution is not a good look on you.

Billie

Marshall: We need to find more cuts, Dr. Voss.
Boardmember: And we don't mean pennies. We need millions.
Marshall: This isn't coming from the board. We're getting pressure from the state and the have given s and by us, I mean you, two wees to come up with bg solutions.

