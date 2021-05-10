Watch The Rookie Online: Season 3 Episode 13



Did Nolan and Bradford manage to prevent mass casualty?

On The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13, the gang tried to de-escalate a drug war that threatened countless innocent lives.

Reyna's Tattoos - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Officer Harper hoped she could get Officer Chen ready in time for her to venture undercover.

Elsewhere, a new threat emerge and everyone tried to save themselves before it was too late.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Nolan: Any advice?
Bradford: Think how hard it is doing this job. Now, think about doing it while babysitting an armed toddler.

It’s not about letting me down, Officer Chen. There is no failure in finding yourself unprepared for a job you didn’t prepare for.

Sgt. Grey

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

Ready For a Fight - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13
Hugs 4 Life - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13
Reyna's Tattoos - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13
La Fiera's Henchman - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13
Cesar Madrigal - The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13
