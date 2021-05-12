Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 14

What did Beth do next?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 14, things took a turn when she realized she wanted to make a bigger impact.

Meanwhile, Kate and Toby faced unexpected issues that made them question their future.

Elsewhere, Kevin got quite the blast from the past, and it made him look to the past.

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.