Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Kevin and Madison make it down the aisle?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15, the pair went on their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

In turn, they were both pulled in different directions as they learned more about each other.

Meanwhile, Kate dropped a bombshell on a family member.

Who was it about?

Use the video above to watch This Is Us online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.