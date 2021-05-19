Watch This Is Us Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Kevin and Madison make it down the aisle?

On This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15, the pair went on their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Miguel Checks on Rebecca - This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15

In turn, they were both pulled in different directions as they learned more about each other.

Meanwhile, Kate dropped a bombshell on a family member.

Who was it about?

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 15 Quotes

Rebecca: I will be fine.
Miguel: We haven't been out of each other's sight for a year.
Rebecca: And it will be so refreshing to have a few days without you watching me like a hawk.

Beth: I gotta say, I'm digging cowboy Randall.
Randall: It's fisherman Randall. Kevin got us all fly fishing gear for the bachelor party.

