Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 8 Episode 12

Who did Elizabeth choose in the end?

On When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12, things took a concerning turn when Elizabeth was given food for thought about which man was to be with her.

Getting Their Flirt On - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12

Meanwhile, the rest of the town worked together to say goodbye to one of their own.

What did the scenario mean for one of the town's longest-serving residents?

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12 Quotes

Elizbeth: I'm so sorry. I've behaved horribly. I don't know how I've ever doubted your intentions or your friendship. Do you forgive me?
Rosemary: Of course I do.

After what's happened with both Nathan and Lucas, with my world feeling a bit like it's crashing down around me, I need my best friend now more than ever.

Elizabeth

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12

When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12 Photos

Not In Love - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12
First Edition - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12
The Next Chapter - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12
The Kiss - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12
Coming Together for Angela - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12
Business Has Been Slow - When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12
