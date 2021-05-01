What to Watch: Legends of Tomorrow, Jupiter's Legacy, Dynasty

The CW released a long-term premiere slate that rolls into the dregs of summer, and it feels like forever before some favorites return.

But Legends of Tomorrow and Dynasty are right around the corner, so let's celebrate!

Find out what else there is to watch this week below!

Sunday, May 2

8/7c The Equalizer (CBS)

The buzzy freshman season of this Queen Latifah-led drama continues with McCall racing to save a woman kidnapped by a serial killer.

Meanwhile, McCall has a new foe on her trail in Manhattan District Attorney Avery Grafton.

How will she get out of this one?

8/7c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

The Legends are finally back, and they are on a mission to save their captain!

The last time we saw Sara, she was abducted by aliens after a night of celebration.

Will her team be able to save her? Or will she have to fight these mysterious aliens all by herself?

9/8c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

On the penultimate episode of When Calls the Heart Season 8, Elizabeth and Rosemary's friendship remains chilly, but they're both uncovering information about Hope Valley's future, leading Rosemary to find her calling.

When one of Hope Valley's residents is lost, it forces others to consider the possibility of a devasting loss.

And as Elizabeth still hasn't realized who she is meant to be with, Carson and Faith begin to see the light about their future.

9/8c Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

If you’ve been on the fence about resuming Fear the Walking Dead, you should probably tune back in.

The series has been firing from all cylinders this year, and it’s even more impressive when you consider these episodes were filmed during COVID times.

We pick up with Alicia, Al, Wes, and Luciana, arriving at a new location ripe with possibilities.

It’s an hour you don’t want to miss and return to TV Fanatic for a full review and interview with one of the stars after the episode airs.

9/8c Batwoman (The CW)

New Bat-Time, Same Bat-Shenanigans!

Sophie didn't get to keep the braids, but she still knows that Ryan is the new Batwoman. Where will she take that information?

Meanwhile, we await the "return" of Kate Kane. Will Wallis Day be as bad-ass in this role as she was as Nyssa Vex? Can she be with Enigma messing with her head?

10/9c Mare of Easttown (HBO)

As Mare and Colin parse new physical evidence, phone records lead to an unlikely suspect.

After lashing out at Helen about a possible custody fight over Drew, Mare receives some unprompted advice from Richard to move forward with Carrie.

And folks, this show is only getting started with the stunning reveals, so be sure to tune in for the latest!

10/9c The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)

Season 3 is set amidst the London tech scene and focuses on Iris, a neuroscience major.

As she begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience, Iris quickly learns that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa.

She then begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will or something else altogether and heads down a deep path of exploration.

Monday, May 3

10/9c Debris (NBC)

Bryan and Finola were separated on Debris Season 1 Episode 9, and in the second part of their current adventure, they aim to reconnect.

That's made particularly difficult as they're living in two different realities, but with the fabric of the universe quickly deteriorating, there is hope as they can communicate through the tear.

What would Bryan's last words to Finola be if he were never to see her again? It looks like we're about to find out.

Tuesday, May 4

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

In the second half of the two-parter episode, we finally see young Kara come face-to-face with kryptonite for the first time.

It will most likely come when she's saving Nia and Brainy from the aliens who took them.

But the question of whether or not they'll be able to get what they need to save Kara from the Phantom Zone in the present might be up to Cat Grant.

9/8c Cruel Summer (Freeform)

This sudsy Freeform drama is heating up with Kate stunned by the news of the lawsuit.

She sets out to increase her defense but finds herself with a friend she never thought she’d have.

In another timeline, the annual Wallis hunting trip becomes the setting for an important first meeting.

Admit it; you’re excited.

Wednesday, May 5

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

There has to be some light amongst all of this darkness, right?

After multiple big misses, June and Janine are on the run, but they struggle to move on from an insurmountable loss.

Will the series finally give some payoff for everything that’s been happening?

We can only hope.

9/8c Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy, once again, has found herself in trouble with the law.

Detective Tamura shows up at her birthday dinner with a warrant for her arrest. But another mystery might unravel when they show up at the police station.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Drew Crew works to find Odette's former lover's soul in the spirit world.

Thursday, May 6

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

After another hiatus, all eyes are on this once-hot drama to see if it can recapture some of its former magic.

We have a good set up in a new villain, especially with Hope and Landon’s locks being stolen.

What will become of them? Will we finally get some clarity?

8/7c Walker (The CW)

Does anyone else get the impression that Stella will get herself into a heap of trouble with Trevor's dad?

And since Walker himself is dealing with his kiss with Geri, he might be missing some warning signs, if there are any.

Is Geri someone we want Walker to be kissing? I guess all will be revealed on the next episode.

Friday, May 7

Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix)

The first generation of superheroes has kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now, their children must continue their legendary ideals.

But that's not an easy undertaking. The next generation realizes that living up to their ideals might be impossible, especially since the first generation didn't always meet their own expectations.

Jupiter's Legacy is from the mind of Mark Millar, adapted from his comic book series with Frank Quitely and stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, and Ben Daniels.

8/7c Charmed (The CW)

Could the Charmed Ones finally cure their magical allergy with the help of the Perfecti?

Well, nothing has ever come easy for the sisters, so it's unlikely that their problem gets wrapped up with a nice little bow.

Meanwhile, Josefina contemplates her future.

9/8c Dynasty (The CW)

It’s been a long year without the Carringtons, but the first episode of Season 4 begins with some wild twists.

We’ve already watched it, and well, you’re going to want to watch this one live.

Who would have thought we’d get to see the richest family on TV with no money?

Oh, yeah, the tables have turned.

