What to Watch: The Kominsky Method, Lucifer, Cruella

Even with mask mandates easing across the US, many are still not comfortable in crowds. As such, HBO Max has been releasing movies simultaneous with theater releases.

This week, Disney+ goes the same route, but instead of Cruella being free to subscribers, there is an additional fee to enjoy the movie from the comfort of your home. Will you pay the price?

If not, then you have plenty to do elsewhere with Lucifer Season 5 B dropping and the final season of The Kominsky Method, which is spectacular.

Sunday, May 23

8/7c DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

The Legends find themselves in the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis in their search for Sara.

There, they find an alien that might just be the key to getting their captain back. The only problem is, the Cubans and the Russians have taken possession of it.

While the rest of the team sets out to get the alien, Nate and Zari team up to prevent JFK from starting a nuclear war.

9/8c Good Witch (Hallmark)

Cassie, Abigail, and Joy learn the origins of the pouches of soil but have more questions than answers.

All of Middleton Flashes back to the ‘50s when Martha organizes a “Grease”- themed movie night in the park that ends with a surprise romantic gesture.

And it looks like we'll learn how George got stuck in the middle of it all!

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

On the season finale, Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s in need of his help. Even dead, Kirkin finds a way to haunt his “Martin.”

NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip. “They call him Chipper, Chipper, faster than 5G.”

Also, Beale makes Nell an interesting offer, and Hetty returns. Finally.

10/9c Mare of Easttown (HBO)

After Colin's shocking death, the case falls fully in Mare's lap again.

With more riding on her performance than ever before, more evidence will begin pointing Mare in the direction of Erin's killer.

The suspects are piling up, and it doesn't look good for any of them!

Monday, May 24

8/7c All American (The CW)

When Spencer learns that Grace skipped her own college graduation, he enlists Olivia's help to throw her a surprise party, which helps distract them from reality.

Billy is worried about his players' chances at college recruitment, so he tries to organize a scrimmage game to help, but it's not as easy as he hoped.

Coop finds herself in a tough spot with Layla, and Asher is forced to confront his feelings for his mom's fiancé as well as his feelings about Vanessa.

8/7c 9-1-1 (FOX)

We're not ready for this tremendous season to end, but it looks like everything is going to come to a head in the explosive season finale.

Eddie's fate will be revealed, along with the hunt for the sniper who shot him. And elsewhere, Bobby and Athena's relationship will continue to flounder, while Maddie will make a life-altering decision.

This should be a finale for the ages. And you're going to want to tune in and then come back here to discuss it all!

10/9c Debris (NBC)

Just as it's getting really good, Debris is delivering a finale promising to drop many bombshells.

The promo sure looks like we're in for a wild ride, and the synopsis promises that Bryan and Finola's lives are changed forever as Maddox and INFLUX converge on the debris they seek.

Will you be watching LIVE? Because if not, then say goodbye. Ratings still matter!

Tuesday, May 25

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

While pursuing a dangerous arms dealer on the season finale, the team is shocked when Bishop is implicated in an old NSA leak.

Maybe we'll also find out what Ellie has been doing on her off days.

Also, Gibbs and Marcie realize that the killer they’ve been tracking may be onto them. Amateurs.

10/9c Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Happy Birthday, Kate Wallis! Or, it should be a happy day if it weren't for the wave of drama about to unleash onto her life.

Kate is having a hard time holding onto a family secret for so long. Could this be her mother's affair with the gardener? Or is it connected to Martin?

A revelation like that could tear her family apart. The same could also happen if Joy convinces Kate to go on "The Marsha Bailey Show." Joy will do anything to keep the Wallis family image looking like perfection.

Wednesday, May 26

9/8c SEAL Team (CBS)

On the season finale, Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever.

So does that mean the injured Full Metal is gone?

Each member is forced to make major personal decisions.

9/8c Nancy Drew (The CW)

Coming off of the crazy twists from the previous episode, Nancy has Everett just where she wants him -- literally.

Nancy, with Gil's assistance, kidnapped her grandfather. And there is no doubt that she will show no mercy to this man that killed one of the only mother figures she had left in her life.

Will Nancy continue to stray farther from the Drew Crew and the person she once was? Or will they be able to pull her back from the edge?

Thursday, May 27

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

I don't think this is the reunion that fans really wanted, but it's the one they're going to get.

The trailer looks like a retrospective that places the stars back into the sets that made them famous.

Like their characters on Friends, the stars became household names and have been by our sides ever since.

Friday, May 28

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

In Hollywood, the final act is always full of surprises.

Alan Arkin's absence is addressed early on and has a significant impact on the final six episodes.

Kathleen Turner's presence isn't a replacement but offers an entirely new story arc for Sandy when he's offered the chance of a lifetime.

Lucifer (Netflix)

Lucifer has spent five seasons blaming his father for everything wrong with his life.

Well, we're about to meet the man, and if the trailer is any indication, God as dad is just as annoying as any of our parents.

It looks like the second half of Season 5 will find everyone facing God while Lucifer decides to become God.

Cruella (Disney+)

Emma Stone in the all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinema's most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

Set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, Cruella follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.

She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.