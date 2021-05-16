Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Zoey's Extraordinary Goodbye

What the f*ck just happened?

You have cliffhangers, and then you have whatever it was that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 13 did.

Can someone get me the direct line to the executives at NBC so we can demand a third season? Because there's no way the show can end like that.

It's crazy to think this gem of a show could end on such an unresolved note, but network TV is anything but predictable.

Before we get to that insane cliffhanger, we have to discuss all the relationship drama that went on.

Simon: I feel like you know everything about me, Zoey, and there’s a piece of you I can’t know or that you won’t let me know.

Zoey: I’m sorry. I’ve been trying.

Simon: Maybe that’s part of the problem. You shouldn’t have to try so hard. Look, um, we both went through some very tough stuff at the same exact time and maybe we confused a bonding over a shared grief with something else.

Zoey: Maybe but the connection was undeniable.

Simon: Yeah, which is why I don’t regret it. It made me feel better. I hope it did the same for you.

Zoey: It did. Permalink: It made me feel better. I hope it did the same for you.

First off, Zoey and Simon's breakup was very mature for both of them.

Zoey has a habit of getting in her head sometimes all the time and making things into a bigger deal than they need to be, but it was impressive that she realized things weren't working with Simon.

And instead of trying to force things with Simon, she realized that it wasn't fair to either of them to keep seeing each other.

Simon had a similar epiphany, and the pair ended things rather amicably.

Not every relationship is built to last, and though it's been a rollercoaster of emotions, neither Zoey nor Simon regrets going down this road.

A part of them may have always wondered 'what if,' but now they know.

Maybe, as Maggie said, their timing just wasn't right, but it's more than that.

Zoey could never give herself entirely over to Simon because part of her was still holding to Max.

Mitch: So how’s my girl?

Zoey: Not so great. The past couple months have been rough, and my powers make everything worse. I just feel alone being the only one out there with this gift.

Mitch: I would think at this point your powers would be doing the exact opposite.

Zoey: Opposite how?

Mitch: Showing that everybody has fears and vulnerabilities and struggles. Isn't there some comfort in that? Permalink: Showing that everybody has fears and vulnerabilities and struggles. Isn't there some comfort...

She may not have been willing to admit it to herself at first, but Max was always the elephant in her relationship with Simon, and until Zoey could sort out her feelings for her best friend, there was no way she and Simon were going to work.

As for the Max of it all, Zoey finally realized what we've seen for weeks: She's in love with Max.

Her realization made her want to confront Max and tell him how she felt before he left for New York, but she kept finding reasons to talk herself out of it.

Fear is a powerful motivator, and Zoey was afraid of rejection and the unpredictability of it all.

She was scared Max wouldn't reciprocate her feelings, or this would ruin their friendship.

However, after an encouraging chat with Mitch, Zoey realized she had to go for what she wanted, and she was all set to take part in an epic running through the airport, declaring her love scenario until she heard Max singing a heart song about being in love.

At that point, Zoey believed it was too late, and, wanting her best friend to be happy, she stepped aside.

It was a noble and considerate gesture, something Zoey from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 wouldn't have done.

It showed growth and maturity, and at that moment, Zoey realized she had to let Max go.

Max: You know you can keep trying, but that thing’s never actually going to make you invisible.

Zoey: Max? I don’t understand. You didn’t go to New York with Rose?

Max: No, I broke it off with her at the airport. She could tell I was distracted thinking about someone else. And we decided it wasn’t fair, not to her, not to me. listen, I can’t know what’s going on in your head, and maybe, there will always be this power imbalance between the two of us because of that, but I don’t care.

Zoey: Max Richman, I am not going to be scared anymore. OK, I’m not gonna run away from you because I’m afraid of feeling too much. I… I have no idea what the universe has in store for you and me, but what I do know is there is someone very special looking over us, so I guess what I’m trying to say is… Permalink: Max Richman, I am not going to be scared anymore. OK, I’m not gonna run away from you because...

She wasn't happy about her decision, but she didn't want to stand in the way of her best friend's happiness.

However, what Zoey couldn't see was that Max wasn't over her either.

The writing on the wall wasn't as clear, but ever since we learned Max held on to that robot prototype from their first day at SPRQPoint, we've learned that he's still carrying a candle for Zoey.

Even Rose could sense it, and they decided to break up before departing for New York.

Again, it was the right decision, as it wouldn't have been fair to Max or Rose to continue this relationship when Max still has feelings for someone else.

And while it wasn't akin to the 'Did Rachel get off the plane?' moment on the series finale of Friends, it was still a swoon-worthy moment that made our little 'shipper hearts happy.

Of course, Zoey and Max finally getting together for real this time doesn't guarantee anything, especially in light of the massive cliffhanger, but it does start the next season off on the right foot.

As for the other relationships, Mo and Perry got back together, but it felt a little rushed and premature.

Just days/weeks ago, Perry talked about how he was struggling with dating someone like Mo, and then upon reflection, he realized he made a big mistake.

Mo: So therapy’s going great, huh?

Zoey: Here’s the most screwed up part. Most of sessions aren’t even about my powers; they’re about Max. Which makes me wonder, did we make a huge mistake putting things on pause?

Mo: Girl, why are you whispering?

Zoey: Because it makes things less scary that way.

Mo: You do realize you’re still with Simon, right?

Zoey: Yes.

Mo: And that Max is leaving for New York tomorrow with Rose.

Zoey: I completely agree with you. It’s absolutely not fair with Simon to even be having these thoughts. Maybe it’s time he and I have a talk.

Mo: A talk or the talk?

Zoey: The talk. I don’t know. Simon is great. It’s just not working, but the last thing I want to do is hurt him.

Mo: Well, honey you can completely avoid and let that fester. That’s healthy. Permalink: Well, honey you can completely avoid and let that fester. That’s healthy.

Perry's realization isn't the problem per se; it's more that the show did little to show how Perry moved past his insecurity that what others think of him if he's dating Mo doesn't matter.

What Perry confessed to Mo was pretty significant, and it seems too easy that he dealt and got past those issues all on his own so quickly.

That sort of reflection and contemplation usually takes time, as it's hard for anyone to shed their insecurities in a matter of days or weeks.

Just because we want something to be true doesn't mean it is, or those feelings don't linger.

Beyond Perry's change of heart, Mo was right to be wary.

Perry hurt Mo when the fire marshal asked the restauranteur to change or tone down his Mo-ness, so Mo was right to be skeptical.

The last thing Mo deserves is to be hurt again, and while I'm hopeful things work out for the duo, part of me is still cautious.

They're good for each other in a lot of ways, but if Perry can't accept Mo for who he is in his entirety, then it's not going to work.

Now onto that giant cliffhanger.

Upon second viewing, you'll see the foreshadowing of Zoey no longer being the only one with powers. However, as to the extent of Max's newfound abilities, there are still so many unanswered questions.

Zoey: I want to be with you and somehow together we will find a way to make it work.

Max: Uh Zoey, I think you just sang a heart song to me. Permalink: Uh Zoey, I think you just sang a heart song to me.

First, does Max have the same powers as Zoey, and if so, how did this happen?

It is like something he and Zoey now share or did Zoey somehow transfer her powers to Max, and she's now free of her gift?

Then there's also the possibility that Max doesn't technically have powers and was only able to hear Zoey sing a heart song because she let him in in a way she hadn't before or done with Simon.

So it's possible that Max can only hear Zoey's heart songs moving forward and not everyone around him.

And if this is the case, does this mean Zoey can do the same with others?

Is this just an extension of her powers to allow those closest to her the chance to see inside her soul as she does theirs?

There are so many possibilities about this new development, but it does put Zoey and Max on equal footing.

One of their issues the first time around was Zoey having a free pass into Max's mind while she left him in the dark about what she was thinking or feeling.

That power imbalance eventually led to their downfall as a couple, but this new dynamic changes things, hopefully for the better.

Zoey: So you told Danny Michael Davis to give me the job?

Max: I suggested it, and he ran with my suggestion.

Zoey: OK, so this job, the thing I am most proud of in my entire life I thought I earned with my skills and my merit, but it turns out that it was just handed to me because why, because what? You felt bad for me? Do you have any idea how embarrassing that is, Max?

Max: It’s not a big deal. I didn’t know I would ever see you again.

Zoey: It’s a huge deal and a pretty darn big secret to be keeping from someone who apparently doesn’t know everything that’s going on in your head.

Max: OK, you want to know the real reason why I told Danny Michael Davis to give you the job instead of me?

Zoey: Yes, please, please enlighten me.

Max: Because you deserved more than anybody. Because I saw your passion and intelligence from minute one and knew instantly that you belonged there because you are a great coder who is meant to be there. And I wasn’t gonna take that opportunity from you even if we had just met that day.

Zoey: That’s really very nice and something that I wish you wouldn’t have kept from me for six whole years.

Max: Now you know. I’m sorry you had to find out like this.

Zoey: Max, wait. I am going to miss you very much. Permalink: Max, wait. I am going to miss you very much.

Sure, there will be some growing pains along the way, as Zoey's not used to be people hearing her heart songs. Max is probably freaking out over this, but maybe this will be the thing that brings them closer together instead of driving them apart.

Whatever happens, it'll make for some exciting television.

Some stray thoughts:

I appreciated the show's approach to Maggie starting to think about the possibility of dating again. It felt very natural and the sort of slow progression we'd expect about re-entering the dating pool after losing a loved one. It'll take some time, but Maggie deserves another shot at love.

Simon heading up a program to develop talent from young people of color and other marginalized groups was a great direction. The show has slowly been laying the groundwork all season for more diversity at SPRQPoint, so it was nice to see some payoff, no matter how small.

Zoey had a right to feel angry that Max kept such a huge secret from him, especially after his reaction to Zoey keeping her powers secret. However, I'm glad they were able to move past it. What Max did wasn't right, but his heart was in the right place like always.

Tobin and McKenzie are HR official, and they're so cute together. After Zoey and Max, they're my second favorite couple.

Zoey and Mo are #friendshipgoals. I love how excited Mo was to accompany Zoey to the airport and called her his best friend. Their friendship is so sweet.

So what did you think, TV Fanatics?

What's the deal with Max hearing Zoey sing a heart song?

Are you happy that the duo is together?

Has Perry gotten over his issues with Mo?

Hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. If you missed the season finale, remember you can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist online at TV Fanatic.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.